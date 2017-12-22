Utah Film Critics reveal their 2017 picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — In the early evening of Sunday of the 17th of December, 17 members of The Utah Film Critics Association once again convened at the Salt Lake Tribune offices to vote on various achievements in filmmaking for 2017. Their resulting list contains some familiar names, a few new faces, and some surprising choices with “A Ghost Story” and “Dunkirk” trading the top spots back and forth. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Blade Runner 2049’” and "The Disaster Artist" were also featured prominently.

Best Picture was awarded to "A Ghost Story" with "Dunkirk" being the runner-up. Their positions switched for best Director, with Christopher Nolan coming in first for "Dunkirk," and David Lowery in the runner-up position for "A Ghost Story."

Lead Female Actor went to Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water," with Frances McDormand in the runner-up position for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Lead Male Actor went to Andy Serkis for his motion capture performance in "War for the Planet of the Apes" with the runner-up being James Franco for "The Disaster Artist."

Supporting Female Actor award went to Tatiana Maslany for "Stronger” while Willem Dafoe from "The Florida Project" was awarded best Supporting Male Actor.

Best Original Screenplay went to first-time Director Jordan Peele for "Get Out," while best Adapted Screenplay went to the team of Hampton Fancher and Michael Green for "Blade Runner 2049."

Thirteen-time Academy Award nominee Roger Deakins took the top honor for best Cinematography, also for “Blade Runner 2049.”

The UFCA awarded best Documentary Feature to "Jane,” and best Animated Feature to ""Coco."

Below is the full list of winners awarded by the Utah Film Critics Association, complete with runners-up:

Best Picture: "A Ghost Story"; runner-up: "Dunkirk"

Director: Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"; runner-up: David Lowery, "A Ghost Story."

Actor, Female: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; runner-up: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Actor, Male: Andy Serkis, "War for the Planet of the Apes"; runner-up: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

Supporting Actor, Female: Tatiana Maslany, "Stronger"; runner-up: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

Supporting Actor, Male: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; runner-up: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, "Get Out"; runners-up: Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird," Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (tie)

Adapted Screenplay: Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, "Blade Runner 2049"; runner-up: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, "The Disaster Artist."

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"; runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Dunkirk."

Documentary Feature: "Jane"; runner-up: "Chasing Coral."

Best Animated Feature: "Coco"; runner-up: "The LEGO Batman Movie."

Best Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"; runner-up: Hans Zimmer & Benjamin Wallfisch, "Blade Runner 2049".

Non-English Language Film: "Thelma"; runners-up: "Raw," "A Fantastic Woman" (tie).