Historic hand-built pioneer home saved from demolition in Draper

DRAPER, Utah - The Crossgrove House is one of the oldest homes in Draper and after a city council vote, it's not going anywhere.

Neil Hughes owns the home at 12736 S. Boulter St. and runs a small goat farm there.

Health problems are forcing him to leave the Salt Lake Valley.

The buyers who have expressed interest in the farm want to tear it down and develop the valuable land.

Now that will not be possible.

In a 3-to-1 vote, the Draper City Council determined the old house will always be on the historic registry and will never be eligible for a teardown permit.

"So if anyone buys the property and then goes to the city with an idea of taking the property into the ground, or changing in a way that it won't stay on the registry, the city is legally bound not to approve those permits," Hughes said.

It's the first time this has happened in Utah.

The home is one of the last hand-built pioneer homes in Draper, dating back to 1873.

Porter Rockwell, Brigham Young's bodyguard, is said to have ties to the old home.

An educational open house is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30, from noon to 9 p.m.

The community is invited to learn about the Crossgrove House, Pioneer history and historic preservation.