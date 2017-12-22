Crossroads Urban Center provides Christmas baskets to hundreds of families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – It can be a stressful time of year for those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, but thanks to Crossroads Urban Center about 1,000 families in need received Christmas food baskets.

People lined up at Rowland Hall School in Salt Lake City Friday morning to pick up the free Christmas basket.

“Everything you need to make a Christmas meal: pies, turkeys, apples, oranges, yams, potatoes—all that stuff,” said Glenn Bailey, the executive director of Crossroads Urban Center.

Organizers also provided some warm clothing.

“I got the jacket. I got the scarf. I got the beanies, and I got some gloves too,” said Douglas Matthews.

For more than 20 years now, Crossroads has worked with many sponsors on this event including Rowland Hall, the Utah Food Bank, Eccles Broadcast Center at the University of Utah, the B.W. Bastian Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power, and dozens of other individuals and local religious congregations.

They rely on hundreds of volunteers to help make Christmas merrier for those in need.

“We do this every year; It’s a family tradition,” said Bradley Herbert, Governor Herbert’s son.

Herbert joined his father in lending a hand.

“Obviously, we’re here to give them food, but more than anything we’re here to give them a smile, a hug, a handshake," Bradley Herbert said. "Hopefully, some encouragement to make it through the holiday season."

Recipients like Douglas Matthews appreciate the support.

“I’m 150% grateful that they’re helping us out," he said.

Organizers say the event helps those who receive and those who give.

“For us, it puts a smile on our face," Bradley Herbert said. "Puts a smile on their faces, and everybody walks away better people."