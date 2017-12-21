× Teen who died in Springville crash identified

SPRINGVILLE, Utah —The Utah Department of Public Safety has released the identity of the 18-year-old who died Wednesday in a crash on I-15 in Springville.

According to DPS, Gage J. Carter, of Payson, was driving south near mile post 261 when he lost control of his red passenger car and spun across the interstate.

A pickup truck hauling a trailer struck the passenger car on the driver’s side door, and Carter died at the scene. A statement from DPS said it’s unknown why Carter lost control of the vehicle.

UHP troopers closed the right three lanes of traffic until the scene could be cleared.