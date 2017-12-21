Security guard breaks up West High School fight; district is investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City School District is investigating after officials said security personnel tried to break up a fight between students at West High School.

Video of the incident is now circulating on social media.

According to the district, the campus security officer was trying to pull away the teenager from a pile of students.

Officials said the security footage shows the security guard tried several times to remove the student from the scuffle.'

"I think the third time there was just an extra little bit of momentum and force, so that's the video that you've seen, but prior to that, in the security footage, we know that the security officer had tried to break up this fight a couple of times before," Salt Lake City School District Spokesperson Yandary Chatwin said.

Videos from witnesses show only part of the fight where the security guard comes in toward the end.

The school district said it will not release the security video until the investigation is complete.