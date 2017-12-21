Recipe: Ham and Cheese Casserole

Chef Evan Francois of Harmon's shows how to make a mouth-watering Ham and Cheese Casserole. Perfect for any get together this season. Check out the recipe below!
Ham and Cheese Casserole
Serves: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 55 minutes
- Butter, for greasing
- 2 tablespoons Harmons olive oil
- 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 2 shallots, sliced thin
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 8 large eggs
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 3/4 pound day-old challah, cut into one-inch pieces
- 8 ounces ham, diced
- 1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
- 3/4 cup shredded fontina cheese
- 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
- Salt and pepper to taste
-Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the shiitake and cook for about 5 minutes.
-Add the shallot, garlic, bell pepper and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes. Let cool. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, milk, mustard, soy sauce, and season with salt and pepper. Add to the cooled veggies. Then add the challah, ham, cheeses, and the scallions.
-Combine the mixture and add it to the prepared baking dish. Place in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes until browned crust has formed.