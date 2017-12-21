Recipe: Ham and Cheese Casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Evan Francois of Harmon's shows how to make a mouth-watering Ham and Cheese Casserole. Perfect for any get together this season. Check out the recipe below!

Ham and Cheese Casserole

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Butter, for greasing

2 tablespoons Harmons olive oil

1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 shallots, sliced thin

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

8 large eggs

3 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3/4 pound day-old challah, cut into one-inch pieces

8 ounces ham, diced

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

3/4 cup shredded fontina cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped scallions

Salt and pepper to taste

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the shiitake and cook for about 5 minutes.

-Add the shallot, garlic, bell pepper and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes. Let cool. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, milk, mustard, soy sauce, and season with salt and pepper. Add to the cooled veggies. Then add the challah, ham, cheeses, and the scallions.

-Combine the mixture and add it to the prepared baking dish. Place in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes until browned crust has formed.