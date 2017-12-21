Moab residents rush to help semi truck stuck in snow

MOAB, Utah – The Moab City Police Department is giving a shout-out to residents who stopped what they were doing to help a driver in need Thursday.

On Facebook, Moab PD said a semi driver had trouble negotiating a turn near 497 N. Main St. and ended up blocking all of the southbound lanes.

Officers said several employees from the nearby Poison Spider Bicycles store saw what had happened and jumped into action, helping the driver dig out of the snow.

In the post, police said the workers didn’t have to help, they could have continued to clear the snow from their own shops, but they lent a hand anyway.

“And here we have yet another example of why we think our community is so awesome,” the post states.