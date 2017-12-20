× These winter driving tips will help you stay safe on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol have collected a series of winter driving tips to help you and your fellow drivers and passengers stay safe on the roads:

You have to slow down

Drive under the speed limit

Avoid quick stops, starts and turns

Increase your following distance

Use extra caution when changing lanes

Always buckle up

Coats can interfere with car seat fit

4WD and AWD don’t make you invincible

Watch for black ice

Bridges freeze first

The road behind an active snow plow is safer to drive on

If you skid, ease off the gas and turn into the skid

Snow left on your car can be hazardous

Clear snow and ice for visibility

Don’t use cruise control

Watch for deer

Keep your gas tank close to full

Dress for the weather

Give yourself more time

Stay at home if you really don’t need to go anywhere

Visit utahwinterdriving.org for details on all of these tips and other useful information.