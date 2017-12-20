These winter driving tips will help you stay safe on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Highway Patrol have collected a series of winter driving tips to help you and your fellow drivers and passengers stay safe on the roads:
- You have to slow down
- Drive under the speed limit
- Avoid quick stops, starts and turns
- Increase your following distance
- Use extra caution when changing lanes
- Always buckle up
- Coats can interfere with car seat fit
- 4WD and AWD don’t make you invincible
- Watch for black ice
- Bridges freeze first
- The road behind an active snow plow is safer to drive on
- If you skid, ease off the gas and turn into the skid
- Snow left on your car can be hazardous
- Clear snow and ice for visibility
- Don’t use cruise control
- Watch for deer
- Keep your gas tank close to full
- Dress for the weather
- Give yourself more time
- Stay at home if you really don’t need to go anywhere
Visit utahwinterdriving.org for details on all of these tips and other useful information.
