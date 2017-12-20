Spinach Artichoke Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

6 oz. non-fat or light cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup fresh parmesan cheese, shredded

2 cloves garlic, grated

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 (14 oz.) can quartered artichoke quarters, rinsed, drained, chopped

1/4 cup part skim mozzarella cheese

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Coat an 8 x 8 baking dish with non-stick spray. Place the spinach in a clean kitchen towel. Ring out all of the liquid in the sink. In a large bowl, mix together the spinach, yogurt, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic, onion powder, artichoke hearts, no salt seasoning and pepper. Mix together. Scoop into the baking dish. Top with the mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is bubbling.

Serve with whole wheat crackers, chips and raw veggies!

Sponsor: Intermountain Med. Center Heart Institute