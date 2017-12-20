Funding your Future: Creative ways to wrap your Christmas gifts

Americans spend $3.2 BILLION on wrapping paper. Spending money on something that is thrown away. Here are some creative ways to make your money go farther:
Make it Part of the Gift:
- Towels – Cloth Napkins
- Socks
- Scarfs
Recycle:
- Paper Bags or Craft Paper
- Kids can decorate: paint, stickers, color
- Newspaper
- Sheet Music
- Maps
- Calendars
- Potato Chip Bags
- Reuse canisters for treats and decorate with paper
Buy Cheap:
- Dollar Tree
- bags ($0.50)
- tags
- Tissue Paper ($0.10-15)
- Box Only ($0.33)
- Printable paper ($0.02)
Décor:
- Twigs from garden
- Photos of individual instead of gift tags
To see more money tips like this check out cypruscu.com