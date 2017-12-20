Funding your Future: Creative ways to wrap your Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Americans spend $3.2 BILLION on wrapping paper. Spending money on something that is thrown away. Here are some creative ways to make your money go farther:

Make it Part of the Gift:

Towels – Cloth Napkins

Socks

Scarfs

Recycle:

Paper Bags or Craft Paper Kids can decorate: paint, stickers, color

Newspaper

Sheet Music

Maps

Calendars

Potato Chip Bags

Reuse canisters for treats and decorate with paper

Buy Cheap:

Dollar Tree bags ($0.50) tags

Tissue Paper ($0.10-15)

Box Only ($0.33)

Printable paper ($0.02)

Décor:

Twigs from garden

Photos of individual instead of gift tags

