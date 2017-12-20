Funding your Future: Creative ways to wrap your Christmas gifts

Posted 2:39 pm, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 02:10PM, December 20, 2017

Americans spend $3.2 BILLION on wrapping paper. Spending money on something that is thrown away. Here are some creative ways to make your money go farther:

Make it Part of the Gift:

  • Towels – Cloth Napkins
  • Socks
  • Scarfs

Recycle:

  • Paper Bags or Craft Paper
    • Kids can decorate: paint, stickers, color
  • Newspaper
  • Sheet Music
  • Maps
  • Calendars
  • Potato Chip Bags
  • Reuse canisters for treats and decorate with paper

Buy Cheap:

  • Dollar Tree
    • bags ($0.50)
    • tags
  • Tissue Paper ($0.10-15)
  • Box Only ($0.33)
  • Printable paper ($0.02)

Décor:

  • Twigs from garden
  • Photos of individual instead of gift tags

To see more money tips like this check out cypruscu.com