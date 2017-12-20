Dept. of Public Safety video could save you in a mass shooting situation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety wants to arm the public with knowledge in case they are ever confronted by an active shooter. DPS has created a video (below) that depicts a drill involving a gunman roaming through a building with the intent to kill.

“In today’s day and age unfortunately that’s really a matter of when, not if,” said Sgt. Nick Bricker, Utah DPS. “It’s sad to say that but that’s the case now.”

DPS partnered with the Utah Department of Administrative Services and shot the active shooter drill at the Utah State Office Building. In the video, employees are seen hiding in closets, locking doors, barricading themselves in rooms and finding staplers, scissors and a clay pot as a weapon.

Troopers say a person only has three options in mass violence situation. “Either run, hide or fight and not necessarily in that order,” said Bricker.

He says your choice depends on whether you have time to run or hide but you may need to fight if you are confronted by the shooter.

“The training is critical because every second can save lives and every second we can buy ourselves or if we can fortify ourselves in our own workplace that is potentially saving lives until a law enforcement presence can come and respond to a threat,” said Brickman. “It’s all about buying time.”

DPS also offers a full training for organizations, businesses and schools. You can find how to set up a training session, call the Statewide Information Analysis Center (SIAC) at 801-256-2360.​