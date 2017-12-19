× Reach Out Utah Holiday Blood Drive

What better way to give back this holiday season than to donate blood that can be given to someone whose life may depend on it.

The American Red Cross is hosting the 18th annual Reach Out Utah Holiday Blood Drive today, December 19.

Anytime from 6 am to 6 pm, you can go over to the American Red Cross Donation Center located at 6600 South 900 East in Murray to donate blood.

For more information, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-27677).