Police seeking suspects in armed robbery at Holladay Subway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLADAY, Utah — Unified Police hope someone can provide them with information leading to the arrests of two suspects in an armed robbery in Holladay Monday night.

Unified Police said the robbery occurred around 9:45 at a Subway restaurant at 4725 S Highland Dr.

According to police, the suspects entered the restaurant, demanded money and fled south with an unknown amount of cash. Both of them wore masks and brandished handguns, police said.

"We had multiple officers on scene within minutes of receiving the dispatch call. [We] set up a containment, had K-9 come out and do a K-9 search," said Lt. Ken Malone, Unified Police Department.

Despite their immediate search efforts, police did not locate the suspects.

Police said the suspects are of average height and one of them wore a green backpack during the robbery.

Anyone with information that may aid police in solving the robbery is urged to call 801-743-7000.