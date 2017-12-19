Last minute gifts that are perfect for her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Needing a last minute Christmas gift? Bohme has got you covered! From sweaters and booties to jewelry and candles, you are sure to find a gift for all your favorite women in your life!

This year Bohme is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House of Salt Lake City. If you're interested in participating, you could through the limited edition merchandise available for purchase or the option to make a donation of any amount. 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the SLC location.

While shopping, mention "FOX13" to receive 30% off your most expensive item. Deal expires this Saturday, December 23 so hurry over to Bohme to get some amazing gifts at a discounted price!

You can shop Bohme or find more information on their website here.