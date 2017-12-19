Crews respond to mobile home fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Fire Dispatch confirmed that crews were working on a mobile home fire, on 730 West and 863 South in Salt Lake City.

According to Audra Sorensen of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. Monday, on a report that a trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Around 25 firefighters responded to the incident, which was contained in around 35 minutes.

Sorensen stated that the fire was threatening another structure, but it was able to safely be contained by firefighters.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time of this report.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department wrote that roads were closed temporarily near the incident:

Mobile home fire at 763 w and 863 South. Westbound 900 S to 700 S is closed to traffic. — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) December 20, 2017

