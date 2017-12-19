× American Beverage Institute bashes change in Utah’s DUI laws

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Beverage Institute (ABI) sent a document to all of Utah’s legislators, citing that lowering the legal driving limit for alcohol will not fix what they call an already broken system.

The document stated that there is a lack of enforcement in Utah for the ignition interlock (IID) law. Utah’s IID law mandates that anyone who is convicted of a DWI is required to install an in-vehicle breathalyzer, if they want to continue to drive. These devices are meant to ensure that a driver is not intoxicated while operating their motor vehicle.

The ABI stated in their document that, “A new report by the Traffic Injury Research Foundation found that Utah has the second-worst IID compliance rate in the nation.” They said that lowering the legal limit to .05 will not be enough, and, “will simply create a new class of targeted drivers that dilute resources further.”

“Utah legislators who are looking for the best way to save lives on the roads should focus on enforcing existing laws targeting convicted drunk drivers rather than passing new ones that target moderate social drinkers,” said Sarah Longwell, managing director of the American Beverage Institute,

ABI is a restaurant trade association, that represents many American restaurant chains, and individual businesses. More information can be found at www.abionline.org.