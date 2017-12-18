Suspicious package on UTA FrontRunner causes delays
CLEARFIELD, Utah – A suspicious package found on a FrontRunner train in Clearfield caused delays to transportation Monday, according to Public Information Officer Carl Arky with UTA.
Arky stated that around 6:42 p.m. Monday, a suspicious package was found on the train.
Passengers were taken off the train, and transported to Layton on a bus bridge. The train was reportedly heading southbound.
According to Arky, FrontRunner operation north of Clearfield was halted Monday evening.
41.110777 -112.026054