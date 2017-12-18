× Suspicious package on UTA FrontRunner causes delays

CLEARFIELD, Utah – A suspicious package found on a FrontRunner train in Clearfield caused delays to transportation Monday, according to Public Information Officer Carl Arky with UTA.

Arky stated that around 6:42 p.m. Monday, a suspicious package was found on the train.

Passengers were taken off the train, and transported to Layton on a bus bridge. The train was reportedly heading southbound.

According to Arky, FrontRunner operation north of Clearfield was halted Monday evening.

This is an ongoing story. For more updates, visit www.fox13now.com.