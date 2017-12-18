Salt Lake City police deliver holiday cheer to elementary students – 1200 books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City Police department took a break from their regular duties to spread some holiday cheer.

They delivered 1200 books to students at Backman and Meadlowlark Elementary schools.

At Backman Elementary in Salt Lake City, Chief Mike Brown read one of his favorite books with students.

Students enjoyed the one-on-one time with the men in uniform. The best part of the visit – students got to pick not one, or two books, but three. There were so many to choose from. The police department teamed up with the Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake City Council, Salt Lake City Public Library and Salt Lake City Mayor’s office to collect 1200 books.

“That was fantastic. We were expecting to just pick one book. You could see the excitement when they could go around and pick two or three and how much fun that was for them,” said Mrs. Becky Bissegger, Meadowlark Elementary teacher.

This is the second year the Salt Lake Police Department has been involved in this program. They believe giving a child a book can change their life.

“Reading is really important and it can change the way that children think and behave,” said Marley Dean, SLCPD intern & book drive coordinator.

For Mrs. “B” these interactions go a long way. Kids not only develop strong reading habits, but hopefully a better relationship with the men and women who protect and serve their community.

“I want them to know that police officers are their friends and to remember what they did to help them with their own learning and to kind of be one on one with them that way," said Mrs. B.

For more information about the book drive, click here: http://www.slcpd.com/2017/12/04/press-release-salt-lake-city-police-childrens-book-drive-2/