Retired Provo Police Department K9 dies

PROVO, Utah – A retired K9 from the Provo Police Department has passed away.

According to a post made by the police department, Loki died of natural causes.

The post stated:

“We wish to express our thanks and condolences to Officer Scott Nielsen who worked with Loki, welcomed him into his family, and took care of him through the last day of his life. Loki was a great presence in our department and in our community.”

In October of this year, the police department reported that Loki was retiring, after serving the community for six years.

Loki made “innumerable drug searches” as a K9 unit, and was able to entertain and educate local children about his duties.

The Provo Police Department stated in October:

“Even though Loki is only 7 1/2 years old, some recent debilitating health concerns are forcing him into an early retirement. Loki has been battling complications with a liver disease, and back pain. The Police Department is looking for a new K9, but we are pleased that Loki will retire to the permanent care of his current partner, Officer Nielsen. Please give a salute to K9 Loki to share our appreciation for his service.”