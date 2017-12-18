× Police arrest alleged Utah drug trafficker in Mesquite, Nev.

MESQUITE, Nev. – Police arrested an alleged drug trafficker, who was driving with almost five ounces of crystal methamphetamine last week.

According to a statement made by the Mesquite Police Department, Tara Evans, 43, of Annabella, Utah, was observed committing multiple traffic violations while driving on Sandhill Blvd.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop, where they observed, “evidence of illegal drug activity inside the vehicle.”

The officer began an investigation of illegal drug activity, and allegedly located crystal methamphetamine and paraphernalia on the driver.

Police stated “a subsequent inventory of the vehicle yielded almost five ounces of crystal meth, more drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property. The driver was safely taken into custody.”

Evans was arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession, one count of disregarding a traffic control device (running a red light) and one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

Evans was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.