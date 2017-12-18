× Group calls for the resignation of Utah County Commissioner, following harassment allegations

UTAH COUNTY – Alliance for a Better Utah, a group dedicated to holding Utah’s political leaders accountable, announced it will deliver a petition with over 300 signatures, calling for the resignation of Commissioner Greg Graves.

The call for resignation comes after an official report was released, citing bullying and intimidating behavior on the part of Commissioner Graves.

The report, which was paid for by Utah County, cited numerous incidents where Commissioner Graves allegedly made coworkers uncomfortable, treated certain individuals unfairly, and overstepped as a superior or peer.

“Harassment, assault, and retaliation are not appropriate in any circumstance and perpetrators of such actions must be held accountable,” said Laura Boyer, Policy and Advocacy Fellow for Better Utah.

Better Utah said it will deliver the petition during a Utah County Commission meeting in Provo, Utah.