Dogs, Cats and other pets saved by Fox 13 viewer donations!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Humane Society of Utah's (HSU) tenth annual Hope for the Holidays Telethon, hosted by Fox 13 on Sunday afternoon has brought in more than $148,000, providing enough support to save the lives of 1,480 dogs and cats served by Utah's largest no kill animal shelter.

After the telethon, HSU saw a rush of adoptions as you'll see in the video above.

If you would like to give to the Humane Society of Utah, they have a matching grant doubling your donation. Just go to:

utahhumane.org