MIDVALE – An 83-year-old woman became the victim of an armed carjacking Saturday night, says Unified Police.

According to UPD, the suspect was armed with a black handgun when he stole the White 2001 BMW 330CI Convertible D290YF.

The theft occurred at 939 E Creek Hill Lane in Midvale.

UPD looking for suspected armed carjacker from Saturday 12/16. White 2001 BMW 330CI Convertible D290YF. Was… https://t.co/OgOEY7Zhhs — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) December 17, 2017

Unified Police describe the suspect as an Asian Male 5’8” and have asked anyone with more information to call 801-743-7000.