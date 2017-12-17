There’s no hot water in an Ogden apartment, and it’s not the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - When it is cold outside, the last thing you want is for your hot water to go out in you home.

Some residents are dealing with exactly that in their Ogden apartment complex, and they said the problem is nothing new.

“Since Thursday of last week we have been without hot water," resident Bill Tirado said. He's stressed out because he relies on access to hot water to care for his disabled, two-year-old son.

“My son is in danger because we’re not able to bath him like we are supposed to be due to his disability,: Tirado said. "He’s on a feeding tube, how am I supposed to adequately take care of a child if I can’t adequately take care of myself?"

Residents do have running water; it just simply will not heat up. Tirado's neighbor Helen is tired of it, too.

“Since I lived here, like within since June and stuff, I’ve had problems with the water going like from hot and all the sudden it would go cold," Helen said. "I guess this has been numerous times that its happened."

Tirado recalled a time last year when they went 16 days without hot water.

FOX 13 called the management company's emergency maintenance number to see if a fix is on the way. A representative said one request was submitted on December 15th and that same day the company contacted a private contractor to get the work done.

Still, it is frustrating for these residents who want the persisting problem to stop.

“If I have to have hot water, I have to boil it on my stove," Tirado said.

What bothers Helen: “Not being able to take a shower. I’ve got kids of my own and I can’t be giving them a bath in cold water.”

The maintenance representative said he cannot see the status of the repair in their computer system, just that the work order is active.

Unfortunately, that means the residents have no timeline as to when their hot water will be restored.