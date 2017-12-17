× The true meaning of a Provo officer’s Christmas beard

PROVO – We can’t all grow glorious beards, a truth that I’ve painfully experienced first-hand.

But in a video shared by the Provo Police Department, we learn it’s not the beard that makes the man but the man that makes the beard… Okay, maybe not that cheesy. But the video is quite funny.

Provo Police began purchasing temporary exemptions to the department’s grooming policy. Police say the money raised will go straight to funding local child hunger programs operated by The United Way.

“If you’ve wondered why your neighborhood officer is a little scruffy looking, it was for a good cause,” reads the department’s Facebook post.

When it comes to the less beard-fully enclined, however, we must march on through our own beard-envy and others beard-scrimination as one Provo Officer has been forced to learn the hard way.