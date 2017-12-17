Man and woman suffer critical injuries in crash on Main Street in Grantsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANTSVILLE, Utah - There was a serious accident in Grantsville Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street at Orchard Lane, according to Grantsville Police Department public information officer, Alison Peterson.

Two people were in a flatbed work truck traveling west on main street when for an unknown reason, the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a tree, Peterson said.

The male driver and female passenger both suffered critical injuries, and were taken to hospitals by medical helicopter.

The investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

The names of those injured have not been released.