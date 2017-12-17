× BYU basketball takes big 77-65 win against Utah

PROVO – In a resounding 77-65 win Saturday night BYU put an end to the Utah Utes’ three-game winning streak.

“What a great crowd,” BYU head coach Dave Rose said after the Deseret First Duel at the Marriott Center. “I thought it was a great college basketball game. It came down to a few plays here and there. I’m happy for our guys and the fans.”

The Cougars held true to their own 5-game win streak, while the MVP Bryant had a season-high 27, and helped the Cougars lead for 95 percent of the game.

Bryant made 5 of 7 3-pointers and had a season-high 29 points, with nine rebounds and four assists. Yoeli Childs followed with 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks.