Wanted with Scott McKane: Their names aren’t known, but their faces were caught on camera

SALT LAKE CITY - In this week's 'Wanted with Scott McKane,' Fox 13 viewers can help local police solve four crimes.

These crystal clear "selfie" photos are from a cell phone a woman stole. The images were uploaded to the Cloud. "You gotta be a special kind of stupid to do something like that," Isabel Acevedo who owns the phone said.

The phone was in the owners purse which was stolen from behind the counter of a Sandy business earlier this month.

If you have any information about this crime, call Sandy Police at (801) 568-7200.

The man wearing the scarf isn't going Christmas caroling. He's robbing a bank at a Bountiful grocery store, and police think he could have carried out several other robberies over the past few months. You can call Bountiful Police (801) 298-6000.

This man carried out a brazen smash-and grab burglary at Park City Vapor Company at two a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect was looking for a vaping item called a "Juul Box." He stole everyone in the store and the store's owner is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case, and if you can help them solve it, call (435) 615-3500.

These two men robbed a Little Caesars Pizza store in West Jordan about noon on November 28th. They brandished a gun and demanded money. If you recognize them, call the West Jordan Police Department at (801) 256-2000.