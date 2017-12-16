An extra prison guard at the Central Utah Correctional Facility

GUNNISON – A strange sighting outside of the Central Utah Correctional Facility last night helped take their security to the next level.

A tweet from the Utah department of corrections shows the night’s scene when they say they caught a cougar guarding the gates on camera.

The tweet said,”How’s THIS for perimeter patrol? A cougar was caught on camera outside the fences of Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison last night.”

How’s THIS for perimeter patrol? A cougar was caught on camera outside the fences of Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison last night. pic.twitter.com/NcIIVQaX0G — UTDeptofCorrections (@UtahCorrections) December 16, 2017

While we won’t comment on the effectiveness of the prison’s perimeter patrol, let’s just say we’re sure the prisoners were glad the animal was on the outside of the gates.