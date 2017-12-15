Watch ‘Minion’ steal patches of grass from man’s yard in “Despicable” act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So what is the story behind this? Who cares! Are you seeing this video? It's amazing.

A confused homeowner in Western Australia was being taunted by a giant yellow menace and he says he had no idea why, according to Western Australia Today.

Some guy in a "Minion" costume has been stealing patches of grass from the man's yard.

Brad Nicklin says he was sitting on his front porch when he noticed a patch of grass missing from his lawn.

He went through his home security footage and found a mischievous minion was to blame.

"We couldn't stop laughing... then I wanted to find out who it was," Nicklin told WAToday.com.

But the minion didn't stop there, it started trolling the guy on social media with a now-viral Facebook page under the pseudonym "Carly Minion."

The heckling includes photo evidence of the one-eyed lawn looter posing with chunks of grass.

We'll follow this developing story and keep you posted.

UPDATE: We have an update on the man behind the minion.

GWN7 News unmasks the minion below.