Some Clearfield City residents without water after line breaks

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield City states their public works department is working to fix a water main break Friday afternoon.

Clearfield City tweeted a photo showing the approximate area affected by the break shortly before 4 p.m. Friday and said they hope to have water restored to residents by about 10 p.m.

Trevor Calhoon with Clearfield City said they have located the leak and crews are in the process of determining whether the pipe can be fixed or if it will need to be replaced.

Calhoon said there is no flooding or serious damage associated with the break, but residents in the affected area will be without water for about six hours.

The area outlined in the map appears to include the area between about 1400 South and 1100 South and between 1100 East and 1250 East. See the map in the tweet below for the affected area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the line to break.