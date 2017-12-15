Hearts 4 Paws: Terrier puppies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Cinder, Charlie, and Casper.

All three puppies are 11 weeks old and their mom is a 25-pound Terrier. The three pups are all boys and are very well socialized with cats, dogs, and kids. They are all fixed, have their puppy shots, and are microchipped as well and they're looking for a place to call home. They are doing a pre-adoption on them and their adoption fee is $300.

Hearts 4 Paws will be at the South Jordan Petco this Saturday, December 16, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Anyone interested in the puppies can go to the adoption event, or you can fill out the application online at http://www.hearts4paws.org.