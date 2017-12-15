Easy Christmas Fudge

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups sugar
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1 can evaporated milk
  • 1 large milk chocolate bar broken up (7oz.)
  • 1 pkg. milk chocolate chips (12oz.)
  • 22 large marshmallows, torn up (or 2 cups mini)
  • 2 cups chopped walnuts
  • 1 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

Combine butter, sugar, and evaporated milk in a pot and bring to a boil.

Continue at a medium boil for 7 minutes, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat and slowly stir in the rest of the ingredients.

Pour into a greased 9×13 pan and allow to cool.

Cut into squares to serve or give as gifts.

This fudge freezes well.