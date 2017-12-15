Easy Christmas Fudge
Ingredients:
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 large milk chocolate bar broken up (7oz.)
- 1 pkg. milk chocolate chips (12oz.)
- 22 large marshmallows, torn up (or 2 cups mini)
- 2 cups chopped walnuts
- 1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Combine butter, sugar, and evaporated milk in a pot and bring to a boil.
Continue at a medium boil for 7 minutes, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat and slowly stir in the rest of the ingredients.
Pour into a greased 9×13 pan and allow to cool.
Cut into squares to serve or give as gifts.
This fudge freezes well.