Customer finds side of cocaine with order of cheese sticks, police say

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed until police figure out how drugs allegedly wound up in a customer’s order.

A Broad Street Gyros customer called police Nov. 21 saying she thought there was cocaine in her takeout order. She told police she found a small baggie of white powder stuffed inside a plastic foam cup along with her cheese sticks, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She added that, along with the owner, Carrie Demoff, there was a woman she had never seen before who told her they “were going to hook her up,” according to the Tribune. At first, she thought was going to get extra food, police said.

She became suspicious when someone from the restaurant called and tried to get the bag back, even offering to pick it up, according to WGN.

A K-9 later detected the scent of drugs inside the women’s bathroom at the 105 N Broad St. restaurant, as well as in a drawer in the office, but no cocaine was found, Cpl. Robert Gutierrez told the Chicago Tribune.

Demoff said she’s stunned by the incident and told the town council that the woman who was with her that night is no longer employed at Broad Street Gyros.

On Tuesday, the Griffith Town Council voted unanimously to let the restaurant’s business license remain suspended until police release surveillance footage from the day of the incident. The restaurant has been shuttered since Nov. 22.

Charges have yet to be filed.