× Boy riding bicycle killed after being hit by SUV near Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah – A boy has died after an SUV hit him while he was riding his bike SR 119 near Richfield.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a Lexus SUV hit 10-year-old Harley Howells while he was riding his bike on SR-119 at Hepplers Pond Rd. Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.

Howells was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities shut down SR-119 in both directions between Glenwood and Richfield to investigate.

The roadway has since reopened.

UHP has not released the name of the driver or if they will face charges.