Boy riding bicycle killed after being hit by SUV near Richfield
RICHFIELD, Utah – A boy has died after an SUV hit him while he was riding his bike SR 119 near Richfield.
The Utah Highway Patrol said a Lexus SUV hit 10-year-old Harley Howells while he was riding his bike on SR-119 at Hepplers Pond Rd. Thursday at about 5:30 p.m.
Howells was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Authorities shut down SR-119 in both directions between Glenwood and Richfield to investigate.
The roadway has since reopened.
UHP has not released the name of the driver or if they will face charges.
38.774120 -112.024585