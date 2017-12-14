× What is interventional radiology? Who can it benefit?

Interventional radiology is a medical specialty many people likely haven’t heard of; however, it is an alternative to open surgery that has shown success in the treatment of various diseases and the reduction of pain.

An interventional radiology team includes highly trained physicians who use imaging technology such as CT, X-rays, MRI, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound to diagnose diseases, manage pain, perform biopsies, and alleviate other symptoms.

The overall goal of interventional therapies is to target the medical problem and provide the most appropriate, least invasive treatment methods.

What are the benefits of interventional therapies?

Rather than using large surgical incisions and invasive techniques to treat medical conditions, interventional physicians utilize imaging technology and small incisions to perform major medical procedures.

Potential benefits of interventional therapies

– More accurate diagnosis

– Reduce the risk of infection

– Less pain following procedure

– Minimal scarring

– Shorter hospital stays

– Quicker recovery time

– Often outpatient procedures

The areas of treatment include:

– Vascular diseases

– Back pain and spine conditions

– Cancer therapies

Aaron Frodsham, MD

Mountain Point Medical Center