× West Jordan police on scene of possible child abduction

WEST JORDAN, Utah – West Jordan police responded to a report of a possible child abduction Thursday morning.

It happened at 3591 Serenity View Drive.

West Jordan police Sgt. J.C. Holt said a ten-year-old boy thought he saw a girl being forced into a van.

The boy thought there had been some kind of altercation.

Holt described the girl as being white, between 12 and 16 years old with blondish-brown hair.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as new information becomes available.