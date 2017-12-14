× Veggie Couscous Stir Fry

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 small green pepper, chopped

1/2 small white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 (5 oz.) can water chestnuts, rinsed, chopped

1/2 cup (canned) whole baby corn, rinsed, chopped (optional)

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

2 cups cooked couscous

3 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons toasted white or black sesame seeds

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Saute the mushrooms, pepper and onion with no salt seasoning for 4-5 minutes or until slightly softened. Add garlic; saute another minute. Add water chestnuts, whole baby corn, if using, soy sauce and couscous. Cook, stirring frequently, for 2-3 minutes or until heated. Serve immediately with green onions and sesame seeds on top for garnish.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute