Christmas Quiche and Festive French Toast

Christmas Quiche
Submitted by: Chef Cheryl Schaefer
Makes approximately 6 servings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Bake time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
|½ loaf
|Harmons Artisan French baguette (day old is OK)
|2 oz.
|Soppressata slices, julienned
|¼ cup
|Roasted red peppers, julienned
|¼ cup
|Scallions, green part only, sliced thin
|6
|Harmons large organic eggs
|1 cup
|Harmons Heavy Cream
|2 Tbsp.
|Fresh thyme
|½ tsp.
|Salt
|1/8 tsp.
|Red pepper flakes
|1/8 tsp.
|White pepper
|4 oz.
|Chevre goat cheese crumbles
Directions:
Slice baguette into 1/4-3/8” slices and line the bottom of a pan sprayed 9” cake or pie pan.
Slice and combine in a bowl, Soppressata, roasted red peppers and sliced scallions.
In a blender carafe, combine eggs, cream, thyme, salt, pepper flake and white pepper. On the lowest setting, blend ingredients together just until eggs break up.
Pour egg blend into the meat and vegetable mixture. Stir to combine.
Pour egg/vegetable/meat blend over the pre-arranged bread slices. Evenly scatter the chevre over the egg mixture.
Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven for 35 minutes or just until the center of the quiche is set, but not browned on top.
Festive French Toast
Submitted by: Chef Cheryl Schaefer
Makes approximately 5-6 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
|1 loaf
|Harmons Artisan Country French Bread (day old is OK)
|6
|Harmons large organic eggs
|¼ cup
|Harmons milk
|2 Tbsp.
|Cognac or brandy
|4.3 oz. (1 cup)
|Pomegranate arils
|5-6
|Large navel oranges, peeled and segmented
|12 oz. (1 bottle)
|Pure maple syrup, warmed
|As needed
|Harmons salted butter
Directions:
Slice bread into 9 to 12, ½” thick slices.
Blend together with a whisk or blender, eggs, milk and cognac.
Heat skillet and melt enough butter to lightly coat pan.
Dip sliced bread in egg mixture. Avoid leaving in egg too long or it will become soggy.
Place egg dipped bread slices on skillet and cook until golden brown on each side.
Serve topped with orange segments and a sprinkling of pomegranate arils.
Drizzle with warm maple syrup.