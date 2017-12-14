× Burglary suspect fleeing police barricades self inside Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Unified Police have responded in Taylorsville, where a burglary suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department said around 2:45 p.m. the suspect had been in the home for about 30 minutes and that no one else is inside the residence.

The home is located in the area of 5600 South Bree Street in Taylorsville.

Lohrke said the man was trying to evade police when he broke into the home. It was not immediately clear if the suspect is armed.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll update this story as more details emerge.