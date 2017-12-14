American Fork man arrested, accused of raping woman several times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah - An American Fork man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of sexually abusing and raping a woman several times.

Police arrested 19-year-old Bailey Glen Strong and he was booked into the Utah County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree felony rape, first-degree felony sodomy, and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

According to charging documents, American Fork police received a call from Utah Valley Hospital on Nov. 8 from a woman who said she had been raped and had requested a forensic examination.

Investigators determined Strong met the woman through a dating app called Bumble Bee.

The pair met a couple of times, and kissed each other, which was consensual. But on at least three separate occasions, according to the court documents, Strong asked the woman to have sexual intercourse. Each time she refused, but one time Strong forced her to perform oral sex, and raped her on a second encounter, according to investigators.

Strong is being held on a $50,000 cash only bail.