Suspected car thief arrested in Kearns after an early morning chase

KEARNS, Utah - A suspected car thief is in jail after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Unified Police officers spotted a car in Midvale they thought was being driven by a homicide suspect .

Officers attempted to pull over the car, but the driver sped away.

Police chased the car and spiked its tires near 5400 south and Bangerter Highway, but the car kept going.

After losing sight of it for a few minutes, police found the car near 5600 west Trident Drive in Kearns, but the driver had taken off on foot.

Police searched the area and found the suspect around 2 a.m.

He is not the homicide suspect they thought he might be, but he was arrested on suspicion of car theft and other charges.