Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in St. George arrested and booked into the Purgatory Jail

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in St. George has been arrested and booked into jail.

St George Police Department public information officer, Lona Trombley, said Arturo Morales Garcia of LaVerkin was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County late Tuesday night.

His charges include leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a license that had been revoked for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers also put Morales on an immigration customs hold.

He is accused of being behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed 53-year-old Bettina Abraham on North Dixie Drive around eight p.m. Saturday night.

As the St. George news reports, two passers-by found Abraham’s body and called police.