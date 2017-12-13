Recipe: Cranberry Orange Quick Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen shows us how to make this delicious and festive holiday treat.

CRANBERRY ORANGE QUICK BREAD

Serves: 10

Ingredients

1 cup unbleached white flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

¼ cup milled flaxseed

1½ tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

¾ cup honey

1 egg, room temperature

3 tablespoon orange zest (approx 2 oranges)

¾ cup fresh squeezed orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup + 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons sparkling sugar, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven with dutch oven crock inside to 350 degrees F.

In a large mixing bowl combine white flour, whole wheat flour, milled flaxseed, chia seeds, baking powder, sea salt, and cinnamon; whisk to combine.

In additional mixing bowl combine coconut oil, honey, egg; stir.

Add orange zest, orange juice, and vanilla; stir.

Make a well in the center of dry ingredients, pour wet ingredients into well and stir until 80% incorporated.

Add 1 cup chopped cranberries, mix just to distribute being careful not to over mix- a few lumps are okay.

Carefully and quickly pour/smooth batter into hot dutch oven crock, replace lid, and cook 20-22 minutes until center is set and edges are lightly browned.

Sprinkle loaf with sparkling sugar and allow to cool in crock for 10 minutes.

Gently using 2 wooden spoon transfer loaf to cooling rack and cool completely.

Slice and Enjoy!