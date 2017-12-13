Recipe: Cranberry Orange Quick Bread

Ruthie Knudsen shows us how to make this delicious and festive holiday treat.
CRANBERRY ORANGE QUICK BREAD
Serves: 10
Ingredients
1 cup unbleached white flour
1 cup whole wheat flour
¼ cup milled flaxseed
1½ tablespoons chia seeds
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
¾ cup honey
1 egg, room temperature
3 tablespoon orange zest (approx 2 oranges)
¾ cup fresh squeezed orange juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup + 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cranberries
2 tablespoons sparkling sugar, for garnish
Instructions
Preheat oven with dutch oven crock inside to 350 degrees F.
In a large mixing bowl combine white flour, whole wheat flour, milled flaxseed, chia seeds, baking powder, sea salt, and cinnamon; whisk to combine.
In additional mixing bowl combine coconut oil, honey, egg; stir.
Add orange zest, orange juice, and vanilla; stir.
Make a well in the center of dry ingredients, pour wet ingredients into well and stir until 80% incorporated.
Add 1 cup chopped cranberries, mix just to distribute being careful not to over mix- a few lumps are okay.
Carefully and quickly pour/smooth batter into hot dutch oven crock, replace lid, and cook 20-22 minutes until center is set and edges are lightly browned.
Sprinkle loaf with sparkling sugar and allow to cool in crock for 10 minutes.
Gently using 2 wooden spoon transfer loaf to cooling rack and cool completely.
Slice and Enjoy!