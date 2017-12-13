Grandmother unknowingly decorates Christmas tree with underwear, goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The internet has been treating us to quite a few strange holiday items over the last few weeks but this one takes the cake.

An Irish grandmother has gone viral for the ornaments found hanging on her Christmas tree.

Alex Bermingham tweeted that her 74-year-old grandmother bought six Christmas ornaments she thought were pretty and festive for the tree.

However, they turned out to be bulbs filled with unmentionables!

The sweet grandmother mistook the see-through balls for ornaments and adorned 'O Tannenbaum' with pride.

Poor Alex had to be the one to explain to her grandmother what the decorations really were.

Her grandma said she can only imagine what the store clerk must've thought because she bought six.

My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings. Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa — Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) December 11, 2017