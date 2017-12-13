× Department of Natural Resources names new law enforcement director

Salt Lake City – Captain Doug McCleve has been named the new Law Enforcement Director for the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

McCleve spent 25 years in the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), and will assume his new position Jan. 2, following the retirement of current Law Enforcement Director, Sidney Groll.

In making the announcement Wednesday, DNR Executive Director, Mike Styler, praised both men.

“Many of our conservation officers and rangers have worked closely with Doug. He is also intimately familiar with other law enforcement personnel statewide and has great working relationships with his colleagues,” Styler said. “Sid served DNR well for 13 years and his experience is difficult to replace.”

In his new capacity, McCleve will work closely with DNR’s division leadership and section chiefs to oversee the department’s public safety efforts and law enforcement personnel, including wildlife conservation officers and state park rangers.

McCleve served in many capacities at DPS, including Utah Highway Patrol trooper, public information officer, Lieutenant at Salt Lake Community College and Captain for the past eleven years. He also served on Governor Mike Leavitt’s security detail.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve the people of our great state for the past 25 years with the Utah Highway Patrol,” McCleve said. “I am honored by this new opportunity to continue in public service.”