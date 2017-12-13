Another Red Air Day forecast for Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting another Red Air Day for Salt Lake County Wednesday.

The DEQ is also forecasting a Red Air Day on Thursday for the Salt Lake Valley.

The temperature inversion is trapping dirty air in the valleys of the Wasatch Front and PM 2.5, the particulates in the air so small they can penetrate deep into a person's lungs, are at unhealthy levels.

On Red Air Days, the Utah Department of Health recommends keeping all students indoors. On Orange days, it advises that students with asthma or other breathing problems stay inside.

The Canyons School District has created idle-free zones at student drop-off locations to lessen the amount of pollution. Salt Lake City is an idle-free city, which means no idling at fast-food windows and other drive through locations such as banks.

Motorists are encouraged to use mass-transit, reduce miles by consolidating trips and by carpooling.

Long term solutions to the pollution in northern Utah include green buildings with better insulation and more efficient heating and cooling systems.