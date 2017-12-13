3 easy ways to teach children charity

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union, shares easy ways to make holiday giving a family affair.

Simple Sharing

  • Make treats together & deliver
  • Create Blessing Bags for homeless

Giving Gifts

  • Sub for Santa / Toys for Tots/ Angel Trees
    • Have them choose a gift off their list
    • Would they be willing to receive one less to give one?
    • Put a face to the idea
  • Give them hygiene/underwear as gifts
    • Ask if they would be willing to donate to those without

Let Kids Lead

  • What are they passionate about?
  • Designate funds that they can donate or purchase supplies