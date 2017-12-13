3 easy ways to teach children charity

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union, shares easy ways to make holiday giving a family affair.
Simple Sharing
- Make treats together & deliver
- Create Blessing Bags for homeless
Giving Gifts
- Sub for Santa / Toys for Tots/ Angel Trees
- Have them choose a gift off their list
- Would they be willing to receive one less to give one?
- Put a face to the idea
- Donate to charities for grandparents or hard to gift people
- Give them hygiene/underwear as gifts
- Ask if they would be willing to donate to those without
Let Kids Lead
- What are they passionate about?
- Designate funds that they can donate or purchase supplies