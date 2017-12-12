× Woman arrested on suspicion of stealing several packages from porches

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City police arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing several packages from porches in Salt Lake City.

On Monday afternoon just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of 500 east Redondo Avenue.

They encountered 34-year-old Christina Martinez at that location.

During the investigation, officers found Martinez to be in possession of several stolen packages and other mail.

Officers also determined she was driving a stolen vehicle.

Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for theft, possession of stolen property and other charges.