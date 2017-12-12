Witness recalls helping 13-year-old boy and his mother, after he was hit by a car in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - “All she said was, ‘my baby, my baby,'" a witness recalled, after the moment a boy was hit by a car on his way to school.

The 13-year old boy was quickly rushed to the hospital. Hours after his surgery, doctors upgraded him from critical to stable condition.

It was an emotional day for the community. The accident happened just as school was about to start, meaning many parents and children watched as he was hit.

“Just seeing him laying there and his mom that's the hardest part,” Jennifer Ericksen said with tears in her eyes.

Ericksen was dropping her son off at school, when she saw the boy get hit by a car.

“His school papers, everything flew in the air right when he was hit. One of his shoes was on the left hand side of the road,” Ericksen said.

Less than a hundred feet from a crosswalk, the 13-year-old boy's mom pulled to the curb. Her son got out and ran across the street to get to school. He almost got to the sidewalk, but a car in the northbound lane didn't see the boy.

“Right when he hit he hit the brakes and by the time he stopped the kid flew off the front of the vehicle and hit the ground,” Ericksen said.

While grabbing blankets to wrap the boy in, Ericksen dialed 911 and rushed to the boys side.

“He was not conscious at the time his mom was there she was hysterical,” Ericksen recalled. “All she said was my baby my baby my baby which I couldn't even imagine that being my child.”

That's when Ericksen noticed the shattered windshield, and a large cut on the boys head. Meanwhile, the boy's mother sobbed helplessly.

“She wanted him to wake up, and she couldn't get him to wake up,” Ericksen said.

She sat on the road between the mother and son, waiting for the ambulance.

“I held his hand and her hand and just tried to comfort her,” Ericksen said.

Within five minutes, flashing lights blocked off the area, and the boy was taken to the hospital Then, Ericksen saw police talking to the driver.

“His first reaction was, ‘oh my god I just killed somebody’s kid,’” Ericksen said.

After the scene cleared Ericksen went back to her car not knowing if the boy would survive.

“I cried. I did, and I hugged my son, and it's hard especially if you imagine it was your child and how the mom feels,” Ericksen said.

Ericksen's son along with a lot of other kids watched this happen. Granite school district has counselors available for students. Ericksen believes this was a freak accident, and the driver is not to blame.

Police don't believe speed, distraction or heavy fog was a factor in this. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

A GoFund me as been set up by the victim's family, and can be found here.